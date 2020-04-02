Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Up 9.9% in March

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,603,200 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 27th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.1 days. Approximately 51.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $912.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,006,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Recession

