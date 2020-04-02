Ronald G. Olson Sells 3,300 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $432,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,249,585.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ronald G. Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Winmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00.

WINA stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.65. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 494.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Winmark by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Winmark by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WINA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

