At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HOME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $129.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.93.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that At Home Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 670,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $2,124,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in At Home Group by 11,283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in At Home Group by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.