Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Gap Up to $64.24

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.21, but opened at $64.24. Cerner shares last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 80,603 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.15.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 62.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 96,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

