Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

WTRH stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 151.98% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35,193 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Waitr by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waitr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Waitr by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

