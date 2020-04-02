Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE IVR opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, COO David B. Lyle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,516,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,129,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 82,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 341.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 103.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 251,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

