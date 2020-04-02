Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000.

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $39.06 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $65.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

