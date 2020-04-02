Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,947 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

