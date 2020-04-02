Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,515 Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.17% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BOUT stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.