Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,656 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,656 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Pure Storage by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,785,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Maxim Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

