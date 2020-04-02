Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 49,303 Shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 49,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $115,862.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 36,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,374 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $3,462.48.

On Thursday, March 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,567 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,074.20.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,951,219 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.95.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Cerecor Inc has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CERC. ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group cut Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerecor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cerecor by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cerecor by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cerecor by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cerecor in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

