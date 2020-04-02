Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE? IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Power Integrations stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $3,582,012.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $28,860.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,705.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,990 shares of company stock worth $13,333,860. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 21.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 13.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

