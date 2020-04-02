StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCastle Financial were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%.

StoneCastle Financial Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.