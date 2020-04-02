Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 676 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $3,193,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.64%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

