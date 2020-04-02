Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KEMET were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEMET during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:KEM opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. KEMET Co. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM).

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.