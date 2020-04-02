Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 460 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,945 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

