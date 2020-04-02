Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 911 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,130,000 after acquiring an additional 315,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,619,000 after acquiring an additional 159,006 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 71,085 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,082,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 68,751 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

FDL opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.