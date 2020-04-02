Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 8,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $489.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

