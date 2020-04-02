Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 91 W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in W W Grainger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,900,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in W W Grainger by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in W W Grainger by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,232,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.62.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $236.52 on Thursday. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.73 and a 200 day moving average of $306.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

