Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 400 Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

