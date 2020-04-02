Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 203 Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.27.

NYSE:DG opened at $153.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

