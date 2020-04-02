Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $838,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of WTRG opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

