Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 133 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $260.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.92 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $193.91 and a 12-month high of $309.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

