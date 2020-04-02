Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,523,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 239,314 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $1,169,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,254.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,815,096 shares of company stock valued at $142,775,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

