Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 750 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cabana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 709.4% during the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,389,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,625,000 after buying an additional 1,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 823.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 1,029,232 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,081,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,815,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 473,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 122,902 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

