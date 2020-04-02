Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $4.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS)

Uniserve Communications Corporation is engaged in the provision of Internet access and telecommunications communications services primarily in British Columbia (B.C.) and Alberta. The Company focuses on providing data, telecommunication, and information technology (IT) solutions to small and medium businesses.

