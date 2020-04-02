Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.30

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 43701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $580.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Petmed Express’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Petmed Express by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Petmed Express by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.