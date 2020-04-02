Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.30

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 43701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The firm has a market cap of $580.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Petmed Express’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Petmed Express by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Petmed Express by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 911 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 911 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Ennis, Inc.
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Ennis, Inc.
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 91 W W Grainger Inc
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 91 W W Grainger Inc
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 400 Ameren Corp
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 400 Ameren Corp
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 203 Dollar General Corp.
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 203 Dollar General Corp.
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Essential Utilities Inc
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Essential Utilities Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report