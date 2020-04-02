Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 192780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of $51.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Noront Resources Company Profile (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

