Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $7.25. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1,474,043 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 57.38 and a quick ratio of 57.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.32%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 90.40%.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

