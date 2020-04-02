Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 20,712 Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,712 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Caleres worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $5,458,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $4,337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 121,543 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 277,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 95,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 176,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

NYSE:CAL opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.04. Caleres Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.18 million. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

