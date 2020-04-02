J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 166.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 218,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $112.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

