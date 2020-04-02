Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

Shares of LMT opened at $338.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.22 and a 200 day moving average of $389.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.