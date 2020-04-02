Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,295 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.63% of Stepan worth $37,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stepan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Stepan news, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $83.53 on Thursday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

