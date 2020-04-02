Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1,305.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

