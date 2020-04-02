Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $223.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.90. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

