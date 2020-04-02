Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,382 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of LiveRamp worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 61,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

RAMP opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.46. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

