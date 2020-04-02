Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $17,459,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,198,051 shares of company stock valued at $25,932,492.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

NYSE:WORK opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.51. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

