Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 20,895 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 121.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80,420 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FibroGen by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after buying an additional 200,984 shares during the period. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.84. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,834 shares of company stock worth $1,863,409. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.