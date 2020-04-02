Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,479 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sleep Number worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Sleep Number by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 386.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,535,000.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $576.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. Sleep Number Corp has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

