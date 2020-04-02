Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,634 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 591,723 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2,279.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 539,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 516,545 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after acquiring an additional 500,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 425,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 332,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

