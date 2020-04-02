Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

