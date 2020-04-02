Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 1,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $32,820.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,488 shares of company stock worth $72,170. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.