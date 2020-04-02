Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152,509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of W&T Offshore worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $1.48 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.07.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

