Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Camping World worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,500.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andris A. Baltins purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,041.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

NYSE:CWH opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.23%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

