Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

LPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of LPG opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Dorian LPG Ltd has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.