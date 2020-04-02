Credit Suisse AG Purchases 11,604 Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Innophos worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innophos during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innophos by 69.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innophos by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 120,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innophos by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Innophos by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPHS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHS opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

