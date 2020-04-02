Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 940,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,338,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Shutterstock by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. Shutterstock Inc has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

