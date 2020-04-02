Credit Suisse AG Purchases 11,545 Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Opus Bank worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 406,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Opus Bank by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opus Bank stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $564.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens downgraded Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

