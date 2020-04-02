Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Helios Technologies worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from to in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.