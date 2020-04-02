Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $67.66 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

